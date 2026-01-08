Amit Shah holds security review meeting on JK, orders mission-mode crackdown on terror infrastructure The Home Minister said that the Modi government was working towards establishing lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir by eradicating terrorism completely from the union territory.

Srinagar:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir. During the key deliberation, Shah instructed officials that operations against terror infrastructure and their financing network should continue in mission mode.

The meeting was attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, heads of CAPFs and other senior officers.

The Home Minister said that the Modi government was working towards establishing lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir by eradicating terrorism completely from the union territory.

Shah said the government’s strict stance against terrorism significantly weakened the terror network in Jammu and Kashmir. He credited the improvement in the region’s security situation to the dedicated efforts of the armed forces and security agencies.

He urged all security forces to stay vigilant and continue working together to protect the progress made in recent years. He stressed that maintaining close cooperation among agencies is essential to prevent any resurgence of violence.