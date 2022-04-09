Amit Shah's 'Hindi should be alternative to English' remark draws flak from prominent faces

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Senior Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao said "language chauvinism and hegemony" in the country will boomerang, responding to Shah's comments that Hindi can be an alternative to English.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to local languages. Presiding over the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that the medium of running the government is the official language and this will increase the importance of Hindi.

The BJP leader's remarks have been drawing strong criticisms from various top political leaders and sly reactions from prominent celebrities as well.

Southern leaders strongly oppose

Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam insisted that the language cannot be foisted. Panneerselvam, coordinator of the main opposition AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, said people may learn Hindi of their own volition but the imposition of the language is unacceptable. Quoting Dravidian icon, the late C N Annadurai, he said if needed, people willing to learn Hindi may do so voluntarily.

Senior Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao said "language chauvinism and hegemony" in the country will boomerang, responding to Shah's comments that Hindi can be an alternative to English. Rama Rao, President of the ruling TRS and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's son, said it would be a "great disservice to impose Hindi" on the nation's youngsters who have global aspirations.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and former Karnataka CM Siddaramiah had earlier opposed Shah's remarks.

MDMK founder and Rajya Sabha member Vaiko warned that "Amit Shah's opinion of Hindi is India will shatter" the country's unity.

A R Rahman's veiled comeback

An image posted by Oscar-winning music composer A R Rahman in the Tamil language has led to an animated debate on the social media on languages.

A line, appearing as a footnote to the image, is from a popular poem by celebrated Tamil nationalist poet Barathidasan and it denotes that the Tamil language serves as the root of the rights of the Tamil people.

An artistic depiction of a white saree-clad woman in the center, against a background of red, is seen as a subtle reference to mother Tamil and opposition to the imposition of Hindi.

While a section of social media users lauded Rahman said he has posted this image with a red background to denote opposition to Hindi and full support for Tamil, others questioned him on the intent behind posting the image.

(Additional inputs from PTI)

