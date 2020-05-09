4 arrested in Ahmedabad for spreading rumours on Amit Shah's health

Image Source : PTI Amit Shah/File

Four people have been arrested in Gujarat's Ahmedabad for spreading rumors over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's health. The accused have been identified as Firoz Khan, Sarfaraz, Sajjad Ali, and Shiraz Hussain.

Shah today dismissed the rumors about his ill health. "Since the past many days some people had been making baseless rumors about my health. Some even prayed for my demise", the home minister said in a tweet. "The country is fighting coronavirus today; being the home minister of the country I was busy with work so I did not pay heed to such things. Later when it was brought to my notice, I thought it was better that such people are left with their imaginative world, which is why I did not give any clarification," he added.

"But since my party workers and well-wishers expressed concern, I couldn't have disappointed them. This is why I wish to clarify today that I am absolutely fine and have no disease", Shah said.

"According to Hindu beliefs, it is believed that such rumors only help strengthen health further. So I hope people do not involve in useless talks and let me do my work and do theirs too. I thank my party workers and well-wishers who expressed concern and sought to know about my health. In fact, I hold no grudges against those who spread such rumors. Thank you too.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda also condemned those who made "insensitive" remarks on Shah's health.

"Making insensitive remarks about Home Minister Amit Shah Ji's health is highly condemnable. Spreading such misleading information about someone's health shows the mentality of those people. I strongly condemn this and pray to God to give wisdom to such people," Nadda said.

