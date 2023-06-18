'Manmohan Singh govt stayed mum when Pakistan...': Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday targeted the Congress party saying that during its rule they stayed mum when Pak terrorists beheaded soldiers, but Modi government gave befitting reply for Uri, Pulwama attacks.

"Manmohan Singh government stayed mum when Pakistani terrorists beheaded soldiers, but Modi government gave befitting reply for Uri, Pulwama attacks," Amit Shah said during a rally in Haryana's Sirsa.

The Modi government took decisions such as scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution which accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, despite stiff opposition from several parties, including the Congress, he said.

Targeting the previous UPA government at the Centre, Shah said that nine years ago terrorists used to come from Pakistan and behead our soldiers, "but Manmohan and Sonia sarkar used to remain mum".

Under the Narendra Modi government, India gave a befitting reply to terrorist attacks in Uri and Pulwama, he said, adding, "In nine years, Modi made the country secure".

Manmohan Singh was the prime minister from 2004 to 2014 and Sonia Gandhi the chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

Amit Shah also targeted the Congress over corruption, alleging scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore had taken place under the party-led UPA government at the Centre. Whereas, the current government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is functioning in a transparent manner and even its opponents cannot point a finger of corruption at it, Shah said addressing a rally in Sirsa in Haryana.

Targeting the erstwhile Congress dispensation in Haryana led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the senior BJP leader said it was a "3D government of darbaris (courtiers), daamad (son-in-law) and dealers".

He listed various achievements of the Narendra Modi government and said it was strong and decisive.

Shah was addressing "Gauravshali Bharat" rally organised here as part of the BJP's outreach campaign to mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

"Remember the time nine years ago, Congress party had indulged in Rs 12 lakh crore worth of scams... In these nine years, even our opponents cannot point a finger of corruption at Modi ji, who has run the government in a transparent manner," Shah told the gathering.

Earlier in the day, Shah addressed a rally in Gurdaspur in neighbouring Punjab as part of the BJP's outreach initiative.

ALSO READ | For 2024, Akhilesh Yadav says, 'PDA can defeat BJP-led NDA'

ALSO READ | Doklam, surgical strike showed no one can cast evil eye on India: Nadda

Latest India News