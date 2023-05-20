Amit Shah to lay foundation stone of National Academy of Coastal Policing in Gujarat today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah's Gujarat visit: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the National Academy of Coastal Policing (NACP) at Okha in Gujarat on Saturday for the 'bhoomi poojan' and the foundation stone laying ceremony of the institution. Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Director General BSF SL Thaosen will also be attending the programme.

According to officials, he will also e-inaugurate five coastal outposts of BSF situated off the Jakhau coast in the Kutch district as well as one OP Tower at Lakhpatwari in the Sir Creek area in the state.

The National Academy of Coastal Policing has been established to provide intensive and high-level training for Marine Police of nine Coastal states, five Union Territories and as well as Central Police Forces.

Rs 441 crore sanctioned for NACP's development

The government of India has sanctioned Rs 441 crore for developing NACP with modern infrastructure, the latest technology and state of art training facilities which would make a significant contribution towards enhancing the security of Coastal Borders.

BSF's Coastal Outposts to be e-inaugurated

The five Coastal Outposts being e-inaugurated are among the 18 Coastal outposts built at a cost of Rs 164 crore along the Medi to Jakhau Coast in the Kutch district. OP Tower at Lakhpatwari Bet in Sir Creek will augment domination and ensure the round-the-clock presence of BSF troops in the region.

It should be mentioned here that NACP, the country's first national academy to train police forces in effectively safeguarding the shoreline, started functioning in 2018 from the campus of the Gujarat Fisheries Research Center.

(With ANI inputs)

