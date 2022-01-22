Amit Shah launches District Good Governance Index, says 'delimitation has begun, polls soon in J&K'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah virtually releases the District Good Governance Index for 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, at a function in Jammu, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

Highlights Home Minister Amit Shah virtually launched the District Good Governance Index (DGGI) today.

He claimed that the delimitation process has begun in J&K and elections will start soon.

He further said that the people are receiving direct benefits from the government schemes in the UT.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday addressed the launch of the District Good Governance in Jammu and Kashmir virtually. During the address, he said that the delimitation process in Jammu and Kashmir has started and soon elections will be held. "Delimitation has started and soon elections will be held. I have given assurance in Lok Sabha that as soon as the situation becomes normal in Jammu and Kashmir and statehood will be given back to Jammu and Kashmir." Shah further slammed leaders for doing propaganda and said that they are doing this for their own political benefits.

"Many leaders have been talking false and doing propaganda. I want the youth to ask, crores of investment have been coming, tourists have been coming and they are doing propaganda for their own political benefits. The democracy has reached grass root level that is why they do this propaganda and youth should not listen to them," he said while accusing the political parties of engaging in false propaganda.

"Today is an important day also for the country as what has started from Jammu and Kashmir will be going to other parts of the country. I want to say to the people of Jammu and Kashmir that the Union Territory is going through a transformation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always thought of," Shah added as he hailed the PM Modi's vision for the Union Territory.

"There has been a change after 2019, there were 87 MLAs in Union Territory and only three families were ruling but today there is 30000 public representatives. These families said that after the abrogation of 370 the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has worsened but I want to tell them there has been a 40 per cent decrease in terror-related incidents and an 87 per cent decrease in killings," said Amit Shah.

"I want to ask these three families why they were not able to do so in the last so many years. Why are they misinforming people," the Home Minister said he attacked former chief ministers of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

He further said that the people are receiving direct benefits from the government schemes in the Union Territory. Shah said Jammu and Kashmir is among the top five States and UTs in India in implementing Centre Schemes and congratulated Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for making Jammu and Kashmir a top performer.

"Several development works are being done in Jammu and Kashmir. Record number of tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir this year. People are receiving direct benefits from the government scheme," said Shah. The Union Home Minister said that the implementation of Central and State Governments' schemes at the district level is important for the development.

Shah said that there will a healthy competition within the districts which will help the development of the area and this will benefit the people. With PM Modi's initiative tourism has been boasted in the UT as 1,13000 tourists have visited the UT.

"This year record number of tourists have come but these leaders are doing propaganda so that the tourists will not come to Jammu and Kashmir. I want to tell those who forced the youth to go to Pakistan for MBBS that nine Medical Colleges have come up in the UT and 1,100 seats have been added. I appeal to the youth of the Valley to come and walk on the path of development by PM Modi and don't listen to these propagandas being spread," he said.

Shah released the District Good Governance Index for 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, a move that will bring Jammu and Kashmir the first Union Territory in the country to have a Good Governance Index.

(With ANI Inputs)

Latest India News