Amit Shah recovers after post-COVID care, discharged from AIIMS

Image Source : PTI Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi on August 18 for post-COVID care, has been discharged from the hospital. Shah reached his residence on Monday morning. Earlier on Saturday, authorities at AIIMS had said the Union Minister has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time.

"Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, is admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post-COVID care. He has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time," the AIIMS said in a statement.

On August 2, Shah, 55, had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

He had undergone treatment for the coronavirus infection at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease.

According to an earlier statement by AIIMS, he was admitted to the hospital on August 18 following complaints of fatigue and body aches, days after his discharge.

