Amit Shah declares Chhattisgarh's Abujhmarh and North Bastar Naxal-free after 170 Maoists surrender Since January 2024, after the BJP government was formed in Chhattisgarh, 2100 Naxalites have surrendered, 1785 have been arrested, and 477 have been eliminated.

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday declared Abujhmarh hilly forest area and North Bastar in Chhattisgarh Naxal-free after 170 Maoists surrendered today. Calling it a "landmark day" in the fight against left-wing extremism, Shah said, "Today, 170 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh. Yesterday 27 had laid down their arms in the state. In Maharashtra, 61 returned to the mainstream, yesterday. In total, 258 battle-hardened left-wing extremists have abjured violence in the last two days."

The latest surrender comes a day after 27 Maoists, including 10 women, surrendered to security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. The group also included two hardcore cadres from the feared People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion-01, one of the most dangerous units of the insurgency network.

Committed to uprooting Naxalism before March 31, 2026

Welcoming the surrendering Maoists, who joined the mainstream, Shah applauded their decision to renounce violence and have faith in the Constitution of India. "I applaud their decision to renounce violence, reposing their trust in the Constitution of India. It attests to the fact that Naxalism is breathing its last due to the relentless efforts of the PM Narendra Modi led government to end the menace.

Abujhmarh and North Bastar in Chhattisgarh Naxal-free

Shah further declared Abujhmarh and North Bastar in Chhattisgarh have today been declared as free from Naxal terror. "It is a matter of immense pleasure that Abujhmarh and North Bastar in Chhattisgarh that were once terror bases, have today been declared as free from Naxal terror," he said.

He said only traces of Naxalism now remain in South Bastar and pledged that security forces would eradicate the menace soon. "Now a trace of Naxalism exists in South Bastar, which will be wiped out soon by our security forces," he added.

How many Naxalites surrendered, arrested and eliminated after 2024?

Sharing the figures, the Home Minister said that since the BJP government took charge in Chhattisgarh in January 2024, a total of 2,100 Naxalites have surrendered, 1,785 have been arrested and 477 eliminated. He said these results reflect the government’s determination to eliminate Naxalism before March 31, 2026.

Shah urged remaining Naxals to give up arms, reiterating the government's approach: welcome those who surrender while dealing firmly with those who continue violence. "Our policy is clear: those who want to surrender are welcome, and those who continue to wield the gun will meet the wrath of our forces. I appeal again to those who are still on the path of Naxalism to lay down their weapons and join the mainstream. We are committed to uprooting Naxalism before 31st March 2026," he said.

