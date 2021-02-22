Image Source : FILE IMAGE/PTI Amit Shah in action mode as Maharashtra, Kerala witness scary surge in COVID cases

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country amid an upward trajectory in cases in a few states. The review meeting was attended by Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and top officials of the two ministries.

Shah took stock of the coronavirus situation in the country, particularly states which have witnessed a spike in cases recently.

Officials said the ongoing vaccination drive and the steps needed to check further spread of the virus were also discussed in the meeting.

The meeting also focused on the possible assistance to be offered to the affected states. Recently, states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh saw a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 6,971 new coronavirus cases, which pushed the state's infection tally to over 21 lakh. This was for the third consecutive day that the number of cases has gone past the 6,000-mark. The state had recorded over 6,000 cases after a gap of three months on Friday.

With the new cases on Sunday, the overall case count reached 21,00,884, while 35 fatalities during the day took the death toll in the state to 51,788. Mumbai reported 921 cases and six deaths on Sunday. The number of positive cases in the metropolis has now reached 3,19,128, while the death toll has mounted to 11,446.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Sunday reported 4,070 new positive cases and 15 COVID-19-related deaths, taking the total affected by the virus to 10,35,006 and the deaths to 4,089 in the state so far.

