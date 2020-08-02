Amit Shah Covid-19 positive: Home Minister attended cabinet meet at PM Modi's residence recently

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Amit Shah attended cabinet meet at PM Modi's residence recently

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been found coronavirus positive. As per sources, the union minister had attended recent cabinet meeting. The meeting had taken place at the residence of PM Narendra Modi. A strict protocol is followed at the time of meetings at PM's residence. Body temperature of all those in attendance is checked. Aarogya Setu app status is checked.

On Sunday, Amit Shah himself tweeted that he was found to have been infected with coronavirus.

"After some initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested and the result was positive. I am feeling well but have got myself admitted in hospital as per doctor's advice. I request everyone who came in contact with me to isolate and get themselves tested," he tweeted.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020

Wishes for his speedy recovery poured in from political quarters. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and others wished for Shah's speedy recovery.

Watch | Union Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19

