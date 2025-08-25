'He resigned due to…': Amit Shah on Dhankhar's sudden resignation from Vice President post Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed that former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned due to health reasons and dismissed any political angle.

New Delhi:

Responding to growing political chatter over former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s sudden resignation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday clarified that Dhankhar had stepped down purely due to personal health reasons. Speaking to news agency ANI, Shah stated that Dhankhar fulfilled his constitutional responsibilities with dedication and dignity during his tenure.

“Dhankhar ji was sitting on a constitutional post, and during his tenure, he did good work according to the Constitution. He has resigned due to his personal health problem. One should not try to stretch it too much and find something,” Shah said.

‘Don’t base truth on Opposition’s claims’

Shah also pushed back against allegations made by opposition leaders suggesting Dhankhar was under "house arrest." He cautioned against treating opposition claims as the only version of truth.

“It seems like your interpretation of truth and lies is based on what the opposition has to say. We shouldn't make a fuss out of all this,” Shah added.

Vice President polls

The statement comes just ahead of the Vice Presidential elections scheduled for September 9. Following Dhankhar’s resignation last month, the NDA has named Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its nominee, while the Opposition has fielded former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy.

‘Dal mein kuch kaala hai’

Despite the official explanation, opposition leaders continue to question the circumstances surrounding Dhankhar’s resignation. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the government of silencing Dhankhar and likened the current political climate to "medieval times."

“Suddenly, the person who used to burst forth in the Rajya Sabha has gone silent. We are going back to medieval times when the king could just remove anybody at will,” Gandhi said.

Congress chief and leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge also raised questions on the resignation. Addressing reporters, Kharge had said that the government should put forward the reasons behind Dhankhar’s resignation.

“The government should answer why he resigned. I can see ‘dal mein kuch kaala hai.’ His health is fine. He used to defend the RSS and the BJP always. Who and what is behind his resignation should be known to the country," Kharge said.