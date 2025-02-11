Amit Shah chairs J-K security meet, says dismantling entire terror ecosystem priority of Modi govt

Follow us on Image Source : PIB Union Home Minister chairs high-level meetings in New Delhi to review security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir security meet: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasised the role of the paramilitary in achieving the target of a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir.

Charing high-level meetings in New Delhi to review the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah directed the Border Security Force (BSF) to ensure zero infiltration from the international border by adopting a strong vigil, strengthening the border grid and using advanced technologies for surveillance and border guarding.

This meeting was in continuation of the meetings with the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police held on February 4 and 5 2025. Union Home Secretary, Director (IB), Director Generals of Cthe entral Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF) and other senior officers attended the meetings.

Reviewed the winter action plan of CRPF

The Home Minister directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to continue with the synergy with the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police while carrying out its duties in the Union Territory (UT).

He also reviewed the winter action plan of CRPF and directed the top officials of the force to ensure there are no gaps in area domination and instructed them to focus on the Jammu region and dominate the heights.

Shah also reviewed the intelligence apparatus working in Jammu and Kashmir and directed them to increase coverage and penetration to generate quality intelligence. He reiterated the importance of technology in intelligence generation.

Zero Terror Plan

Shah said that monitoring of terror-financing, tightening grip over narco-terror cases and dismantling the entire terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir are priorities of the Modi government. He said that strong steps are being taken for the 'Zero Terror Plan' in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also directed focusing on countering the negative propaganda by the anti-national elements to place the correct picture in the public domain. He stressed continuing with the synergy amongst the agencies and guided for adopting technology and increase intelligence.

Shah directed all security agencies to remain alert and continue work in a synergies mode to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. He assured that all the resources will be made available in this endeavor.

