Roadshow, lunch with folk singer, Visva Bharati visit: Check Amit Shah’s second day schedule in West Bengal

In a bid to strengthen Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Kolkata at around 1 am on Saturday for his two-day visit to the state. During his two-day visit, the Home Minister is schedule to hold roadshows and attend public rallies on Sunday.

Shah will first visit Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan to pay homage to Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore. After this, Shah will visit the house of Bengali folk singer Basudeb Das Baul in Syambati area to have lunch. After having lunch there, he will offer prayers at a Hanuman temple before taking part in the roadshow. He is expected to conclude the visit with a press conference at Mohor Kutir in Birbhum and fly back to Delhi on Sunday.

Meanwhile, preparation are in full swing in Bolpur town in Birbhum district to welcome Amit Shah. Huge cutouts of Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leaders Mukul Roy and others have been put in Bolpur-Santiniketan Road where Shah will participate in a road show.

The entire stretch from Daakbungalow More to Chowrasta in Bolpur-Santiniketan Road have been decked in BJP party flags. A huge contingent of policemen along with central forces have been deployed as part of security arrangements.

Shah, who arrived in the state early on Saturday, visited the birthplace of Swami Vivekananda in north Kolkata. He paid tribute to Vivekananda, hailing him for taking Indian’s culture and ethos to the world. He also addressed a public rally at Midnapore College Ground in Paschim Medinipur, where 11 MLAs, a member of Parliament and a former MP joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

