Amit Shah to embark on two-day visit to Gujarat today, set to attend various public events | CHECK ITINERARY

Amit Shah's Gujarat visit: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on two-day visit to Gujarat on Saturday (March 18) to attend various public events. According to officials, he is expected to attend a host of programmes, including a dairy industry convention, convocation of two universities, and also offer prayers at the Somnath temple.

Shah's itinerary for his Gujarat visit

March 18

Shah will attend the 49th dairy industry convention organised in Gandhinagar

He will attend a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA)

Union Home Minister will launch a 'free food campaign' at the Gandhinagar civil hospital

He will inaugurate Nardipur pond in Gandhinagar

Shah will also lay the foundation stone and e-inaugurate various development works of Vasan pond and Kalol

He will be attending the convocation of Maharaja Sayajirao University in Vadodara

March 19

Union Home Minister will inaugurate the APMC Kishan Bhawan at Junagarh

He will lay the foundation stone of the headquarters of the Junagadh district bank

Shah will also offer prayers at the Somnath temple and launch Somnath Trust's mobile app

The minister will attend the convocation ceremony of Gujarat central university.

Modi govt's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism will continue: Shah

Earlier on March 12, Shah had stressed that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's policy of zero-tolerance towards terrorism would continue. Speaking at the 54th Raising Day celebrations of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Hyderabad, he said separatism, terrorism and anti-national activities in any part of the country will be dealt with firmly.

Observing that India has become a fast-growing economy today, Shah said it is our responsibility to keep the country's institutions, mines, ports, and airports safe. The Union Home Minister further said there are several challenges facing the country today, such as counterfeit currency trade, infiltration and narcotics, and with a bright history, CISF has secured the country.

