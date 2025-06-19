Amit Shah bats for Indian languages, says English speakers in the country will soon feel ashamed Shah strongly argued that understanding India's essence, its culture, religion, and historical depth, cannot be achieved through foreign languages. He criticised what he described as a fragmented understanding created by "half-baked foreign tongues".

New Delhi:

Reiterating the vital role of Indian languages in shaping the nation's identity, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday made a passionate appeal to embrace the country's linguistic roots. Speaking at the launch of the book 'Main Boond Swayam, Khud Sagar Hoon', penned by former IAS officer Ashutosh Agnihotri, Shah stressed that the time has come to reclaim India's linguistic legacy and take pride in speaking native tongues.

"In this country, those who speak English will soon feel ashamed -- the creation of such a society is not far away. Only those who are determined can bring about change," Shah remarked. He stressed that India’s myriad languages are not just modes of communication but are jewels of its cultural heritage. "Without them, we lose a piece of what makes us truly Indian," he added.

Shah calls for pride in native tongues

The Union Home Minister strongly argued that understanding India's essence — its culture, religion, and historical depth — cannot be achieved through foreign languages. "The idea of a complete India cannot be imagined through half-baked foreign languages. I am fully aware of how difficult this battle is, but I am also fully confident that Indian society will win it. Once again, with self-respect, we will run our country in our own languages and lead the world too," Shah added.

Outlining the 'Panch Pran' (five pledges), coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said that these five pledges have become the resolve of 130 crore people of the country. "Modi Ji has laid the foundation of the 'Panch Pran' (five pledges) for the Amrit Kaal. Achieving the goal of a developed India, getting rid of every trace of slavery, taking pride in our heritage, staying committed to unity and solidarity, and igniting the spirit of duty in every citizen -- these five pledges have become the resolve of 130 crore people. That is why by 2047, we will be at the pinnacle, and our languages will play a major role in this journey," Amit Shah said.

Shah urges empathy-driven officer training

Speaking at the event, the Union Home Minister emphasised that a change is needed in the training of administrative officers. "A radical change is needed in the training of administrative officers... Rarely are they trained to introduce empathy in our system. Maybe because the British era inspired this training model. I believe that if any ruler or administrator rules without empathy, then they cannot achieve the real objective of governance," Shah said.

He also praised literature, saying that it is the soul of our society. "When our country was consumed in an era of pitch black darkness, even then literature kept the lamps of our religion, freedom, and culture lit. When the government changed, no one opposed it. But whenever someone tried to touch our religion, culture and literature, our society stood against them and defeated them. Literature is the soul of our society," says Union Home Minister Amit Shah," he said.

