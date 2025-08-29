Amit Shah bashes Rahul Gandhi over abuses hurled at PM Modi: 'Congress must apologise' During his remarks at the inauguration of the Brahmaputra Wing of Raj Bhavan in Assam's Guwahati, Amit Shah said Congress has repeatedly insulted PM Modi and has kept making personal attacks against him, but it has crossed all limits this time.

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a blistering attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi after derogatory words were allegedly used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during an event in Bihar's Darbhanga, and said that the grand old party must apologise.

During his remarks at the inauguration of the Brahmaputra Wing of Raj Bhavan in Assam's Guwahati, Shah said Congress has repeatedly insulted PM Modi and has kept making personal attacks against him, but it has crossed all limits this time.

"Congress leaders have committed the most condemnable act by using derogatory words against PM Modi's mother during their Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra. I condemn it... Every Congress leader has spoken derogatory words against PM Modi," the Union Home Minister said at the event.

"PM Modi’s late mother lived such a simple life - she raised her children from a very humble background, and one of them went on to become the most popular leader in the world. There cannot be a lower or more degraded level of politics than abusing her from the stage of a Congress and RJD rally," he added.

War of words between BJP, Congress

A war of words began between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress on Friday over the abuses hurled at PM Modi and his late mother. The workers of the two parties also clashed during the BJP's protest outside the Congress office in Patna.

Amidst all the controversy, Rafeeq alias Raja, who hurled abuses at PM Modi, was arrested by the Darbhanga police on Friday. Meanwhile, the event was organised by Youth Congress leader Mohammad Naushad. Naushad has now issued an apology, but said he was not present at the event when PM Modi and his late mother were allegedly abused by Rafeeq.