Amit Shah attacks Congress in Chhattisgarh, says 'Uproot government that steals rice of tribals'

Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh : Taking a swipe at the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the government that steals rice from the tribal people should be uprooted from the state.

Shah was addressing the public at an event in Saraipali. He said, "No one should vote for this government (Bhupesh Baghel-government) that does Rice scam. Bhupesh Baghel wants to make Chhattisgarh ATM of Congress, but we will not let this happen. We will do development in the state."

Praising the BJP government he said, "Earlier, tribals used to get a 20 per cent reservation, but Raman Singh's government worked to increase the reservation to 32 per cent. Rahul Gandhi should tell what his government has given to the tribal community? We have made Chhattisgarh, we have beautified Chhattisgarh and will save it also."

"If voted to power, the BJP will put the state on the path of development and progress. We have unveiled the 'Aarop Patra' today to make the people aware of the corruption and scams that happened under the Congress government. Since 2018, when they (Congress) came to power, they have done nothing other than looting the state and the people," Shah added.

Earlier, Shah held an event to unveil the BJP's 'Aarop Patra' (list of charges) against the Chhattisgarh government in the state capital, Raipur. The BJP, in its 'Aarop Patra,' alleged that the Congress government encouraged Naxalism in the state and got BJP workers killed.

"The Congress party promised to construct 200 food parks in the state but could not make even a single one of them," the party alleged further in the Aarop Patra."The party promised to provide potable water to every household but could not provide the same to even half of them. It spent Rs 600 crores of public money for promotional activities. The Congress also threatened journalists and suppressed their rights," the BJP added.

