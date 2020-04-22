Image Source : ANI Amit Shah assures IMA of full support by govt, asks them to call off symbolic protest of April 23

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, interacted with the doctors of the Indian Medical Association via video conference. In his address to the doctors, he appreciated the work that they have put in during these desperate times and appealed to them to not do carry even a symbolic protest that had been suggested by the organisation keeping in mind the safety and the security of the medical staff.

Amit Shah has assured the doctors that the government is fully with them.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Singh was also present at the meeting.

#WATCH Delhi: Union HM Amit Shah & Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan interacted with Indian Medical Association doctors through video conferencing today. HM assured them security & appealed to them to not to do even symbolic protest as proposed by them, govt is with them. pic.twitter.com/kuiB8vsxWC — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

Earlier, IMA declared April 23 as a black day in lieu of the attacks on doctors fighting to tackle coronavirus. The organisation asked the medics across the country to light candles as a symbolic protest against these attacks. "IMA demands Special Central Law Against Violence on Doctor’s & Declares White Alert to the nation on 22.04.2020 & Black Day on 23.04.2020" IMA said in a tweet. Amit

#IMA demands Special Central Law Against Violence on Doctor’s & Declares White Alert to the nation on 22.04.2020 & Black Day on 23.04.2020. pic.twitter.com/inFOSiJusI — Indian Medical Association (@IMAIndiaOrg) April 20, 2020

