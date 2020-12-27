Image Source : TWITTER @AMITSHAH Amit shah in Assam today, offers prayers at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati | Pictures

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday offered prayers at famous Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati. Shah was accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal and State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Shah is on a three-day visit to the Northeast and reached Guwahati on Saturday morning.

Image Source : TWITTER @AMITSHAH Amit shah offers prayers at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati

He chaired a meeting with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday to review the law and order situation in the state. Former Assam minister and Golaghat MLA Ajanta Neog also met Amit Shah on Saturday.The MLA, who was in Congress, later said that he will be joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the next one or two days. "When I was in Congress, I was in party discipline and hence I was not able to express my views clearly. Now I have left that party and will make join BJP within one or two days," she said.

Shah will also inaugurate several development projects in the state. He will lay the foundation stones of the Churachandpur Medical College, the state government guest house at Imphal, Manipur Bhawan, Dwarka in New Delhi, the IIT at Muongkhong, the State Police Headquarters at Imphal, and the Integrated Command and Control Centre City in Imphal.

On December 26, addressing a rally in Kamrup here, Shah said that hundreds of youths were killed in agitations and movements in Assam on different issues and noted that development is the only way forward.

He added that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre has given priority to Assam and the northeast in the past over six years and ensured that the benefits of every scheme reach the people in the state.

