Amit Shah, Amarinder Singh meeting tomorrow ahead of crucial farmers-Centre talks over farm laws

Image Source : FILE PHOTO HM Amit Shah to meet Punjab CM Amarinder Singh ahead of crucial farmers-Centre meeting on farm laws.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will be holding talks ahead of the crucial Centre-farmers' meeting over farm laws. The tussle between farmers and the government is continuing as the protesting farmers continue to block key entrances to Delhi at various borders in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Tomorrow, it will be the second round of talks between the government and farmers who are concerned about the Minimum Support Price (MSP) among other issues in the newly passed farm laws. The first round of talks were held on December 1 but ended without any conclusion with the farmers rejecting government's recommendations. The next round of talks is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, farmers demanded that the government must call a special session of the Parliament to repeal the new farm laws.

In another ultimatum, farmers said they will intensify the stir if the contentious farm bills were not repealed by the government on December 3.

At a press conference on Wednesday, farmer leaders called for burning effigies throughout the country on December 5 as a mark of protest against the government's three farm laws.

"We call for burning of effigies throughout the country to protest against Modi government and corporate houses on December 5," Darshan Pal, President of the Krantikari Kisan Union said. He appealed the government to call a special parliament session to strike down the farm laws.

