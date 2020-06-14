Home Minister Amit Shah calls all-party meeting to discuss COVID situation in Delhi on Monday

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Home Minister Amit Shah has called for an all-party meeting for Monday on COVID situation in Delhi.

Home Minister Amit Shah has called an all-party meeting for Monday over the coronavirus situation in Delhi, as cases continue to rise. The Home Minister on Sunday had a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take stock of COVID-19 situation in the national capital including situation in the hospitals, status of COVID dedicated beds and other issues.

Amit Shah will holding meeting with leaders from nearby states including Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The meeting will take place 11 am in the North Block.

Leader from Aam Aadmi Party, BJP, Bahujan Samaj Party and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party are expected to attend the meeting.

Delhi is among the worst hit states in terms of coronavirus cases in the country and comes after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu as far as confirmed patients toll is concerned.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage