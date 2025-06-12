Amit Shah after visiting Air India plane crash site: 'Death count can be given only after DNA test' Amit Shah said the temperature soared at such high level in the plane because of the burning fuel that the chance to save anyone was slim.

Ahmedabad :

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad and said the final death count in the Air India plane crash will be given only after the DNA test results. “A death count can be given only after the DNA test of the families of the passengers on the Air India plane that crashed this afternoon,” Amit Shah said.

He said the temperature soared at such high level in the plane because of the burning fuel that the chance to save anyone was slim.

The ill-fated Air India flight AI171 crashed in the afternoon on Thursday, and several passengers have lost their lives. Amit Shah said the entire country is in shock, and stands with the kin of those who have lost their lives.

He said on behalf of Prime Minister Modi, the central government and the Gujarat government, I pay my tributes to those who have lost their lives in this incident. “Within 10 minutes of the incident, I spoke with the Chief Minister, the state Home Minister and other officials. The central and state governments are involved in the rescue operation. 230 passengers - Indians and foreigners - and 12 crew members were on board this flight. One of the passengers have fortunately survived, and I have met him," he said.