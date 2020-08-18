Amit Shah complains of 'fatigue & body ache', admitted to AIIMS in Delhi

Image Source : PTI Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) late on Monday after he complained of body ache and fatigue. The AIIMS, meanwhile, has released a statement, stating the home minister has been admitted for post COVID care. "Sh Amit Shah, Honourable Home Minister has been complaining of fatigue and body aches for last 3-4 days. He has tested negative for COVID-19. He is comfortable & is continuing his work from hospital," a statement from AIIMS read.

Image Source : ANI AIIMS statement on Amit Shah

Earlier on August 14, Shah had tested negative for coronavirus. The home minister was diagnosed with COVID-19 on August 2 and was admitted to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital following the advice of doctors. Shah had then taken to social media and had said he was being admitted to the hospital.

"My health is fine, but am being admitted to hospital on the advice of doctors. Requests all those who came in contact with me these last few days to self-isolate and get themselves tested," Amit Shah had said earlier.

Taking to Twitter, Shah, on August 14, had confirmed he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

"Today my Coronavirus test report has come negative. I thank God and express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who blessed me and my family and prayed for my well being," Amit Shah had tweeted.

आज मेरी कोरोना टेस्ट रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है।



मैं ईश्वर का धन्यवाद करता हूँ और इस समय जिन लोगों ने मेरे स्वास्थ्यलाभ के लिए शुभकामनाएं देकर मेरा और मेरे परिजनों को ढाढस बंधाया उन सभी का ह्रदय से आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ।

डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अभी कुछ और दिनों तक होम आइसोलेशन में रहूँगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2020

He went on to say that he will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors.

In another tweet, the Home Minister had also thanked the doctors and medical staff at the Medanta Hospital for treating him and taking care of him.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage