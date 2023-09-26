Amit Shah chairs 31st North Zonal Council meet in Amritsar today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Amit Shah chaired 31st North Zonal Council meet in Amritsar today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired the 31st meeting of the Northern Zonal Council in Punjab's Amritsar. Chief Ministers of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh were present at the meeting.

Lt. Governors of Delhi, Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh, Administrator of Chandigarh, Senior Ministers from member States, Union Home Secretary, Secretary, Inter-State Council Secretariat, Chief Secretaries from the member States in the Northern Zone and other senior officers from the States and UTs and Central Ministries & Departments were present in the meeting, MHA informed.

Earlier, Shah had reached Amritsar amid tight security in the city while and had been received by Punjab cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal. The NZC comprises of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territories of Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh.

A BJP leader said the meeting would discuss BJP's preparations for the upcoming municipal and panchayat elections as well as the current political situation. Organisational work and other related issues are also likely to be discussed.

