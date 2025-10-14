Amit Pandit, member of Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang, arrested from US: Rajasthan Police Earlier, the Rajasthan Police had listed gangsters Rohit Godara, Goldy Brar, among others in the latest of the state’s most wanted criminals.

Rajasthan Police achieved a major success on Tuesday and said Amit Pandit, a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang, was arrested from the United States. Police said the accused will be brought to India soon. Giving details, ADG Crime Dinesh MN said that with this arrest, the path to nab Rohit Godara, who is hiding abroad, may now be easier.

Rajasthan Police loists Rohit Godara, Goldy Brar state’s most wanted criminals

While releasing the list of top 25 most wanted criminals, Additional Director General of Police, Crime, Dinesh M N said, “We have resolved to strengthen the law and order in the state and restore public confidence. These 25 criminals are a big threat to society, and their arrest is our top priority.”

12 new criminals who are wanted in heinous crimes

This latest list also included 12 new criminals, who are wanted in various heinous crimes and on whom rewards of lakhs of rupees have been announced.

Some of current and former Lawrence Bishnoi gang members were also included on the top of the list.

Rohit Godara alias Rawataram, who is wanted in 20 cases of murder, robbery, loot, was on the top and carries a reward of Rs 1 lakh by Rajasthan Police and Rs 5 lakh by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Efforts underway to nab all criminals: Police

After releasing the list, the ADG said that all police officers including Jaipur and Jodhpur Police Commissioners, all Range Inspector Generals of Police, Deputy Commissioners of Police, all District Superintendents of Police, GRP and ATS/SOG have been directed to make concerted efforts to arrest these identified criminals.