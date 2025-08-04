Amit Malviya calls Rahul Gandhi 'certified anti-national' after SC rebuke him over India-China remarks During his 2022 Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress leader claimed that China had occupied 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory and Chinese troops were "thrashing Indian soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh".

New Delhi:

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s sharp rebuke of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his comments regarding the India-China conflict, BJP leader Amit Malviya has intensified the political firestorm, calling Gandhi a "certified anti-national." The remarks come after the Supreme Court questioned Gandhi’s claims that China had occupied 2,000 square kilometers of Indian territory during a border conflict, criticising him for making such statements without credible evidence.

Malviya took to social media platform X, asserting that Gandhi’s actions and statements have consistently undermined India’s sovereignty, national security, and the Indian Army. He accused the Congress leader of seeking foreign powers' support to undermine a democratically elected Indian government and alleged that Gandhi had signed a secret memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Communist Party of China, details of which, according to Malviya, remain hidden from the public. Malviya went on to say, "Rahul Gandhi is now a certified anti-national," further accusing the Congress leader of promoting Chinese interests over India's sovereignty.

In his post, Malviya also referenced donations received by the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from the Chinese state, claiming that the foundation authored a report advocating for India's economy to be opened up to Chinese interests. He further criticized Gandhi for opting to receive a briefing from Chinese officials during the 2020 India-China Galwan Valley face-off, instead of Indian diplomats. Malviya’s post accused Gandhi of making baseless and demoralizing remarks about the Indian Army, statements that, he said, were amplified by India's adversaries.

Malviya’s comments come in the wake of the Supreme Court’s remarks on Monday, where it questioned Gandhi’s statement about the alleged occupation of Indian territory by China. The Court asked, “How do you know that 2,000 square kilometers of Indian territory were occupied by the Chinese? Were you there? Do you have any credible material? If you were a true Indian, you would not say all this.” The Court added that such remarks were irresponsible and suggested that such concerns should be raised in Parliament rather than being made publicly.

Despite the criticism, the Court did grant relief to Gandhi by staying proceedings in a defamation case filed against him by Uday Shankar Srivastava, former Director of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). The case pertains to remarks Gandhi made during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in December 2022, where he allegedly defamed the Indian Army by stating that Chinese troops were “thrashing” Indian soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh. Gandhi challenged a Lucknow court's observation that his comments were intended to demoralize the armed forces, appealing to the High Court for relief.

The remarks have reignited a political debate, with the BJP accusing Gandhi of engaging in actions and making statements that harm India's national interests, while the Congress has defended the leader, arguing that his criticisms are legitimate concerns raised for the country’s national security.

The 2020 India-China Galwan Valley clash, which led to a violent confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops, continues to be a flashpoint in the India-China relationship. The conflict stemmed from disputes over India’s infrastructure development projects in the region, and the issue remains a sensitive topic, especially as the 2024 general elections approach.

Malviya’s scathing critique of Gandhi also included a sharp rebuke of his recent comments on India’s economy, labeling them as a “diplomatic disaster.” In a broader political context, Malviya claimed that Gandhi’s statements in the West, often critical of India’s rise, have damaged the nation’s global image.

As this political drama unfolds, both the Congress and the BJP are gearing up for the 2024 elections, with national security, foreign policy, and India's territorial integrity set to be key issues of contention.