Amir Shokeen sent to one-day judicial custody in racial abuse case against Tripura youth in viral video

New Delhi:

A Delhi court has remanded social media content creator Amir Shokeen to one day of judicial custody in a case involving alleged racial abuse of a youth from Tripura. The order came after Delhi Police sought six days of custody to interrogate him. On Friday, Shokeen was produced before the Tis Hazari Court in connection with a case registered at Sadar Bazar police station. Tripura Police have also registered an FIR over the alleged incident, which came to light through a video circulated widely on social media. Delhi Police arrested Shokeen a day before his court appearance over allegations that he subjected a young man from Tripura to racial abuse and humiliation. The police had sought six days of custody, indicating that they wanted to question him as part of the investigation. However, the court remanded him to one day of judicial custody.

The case was registered at Sadar Bazar police station after Delhi Police took suo motu cognisance of the purported video. The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit is investigating the footage. The allegations centre on a video in which Shokeen is accused of making racially derogatory remarks and humiliating the Tripura youth. The exact circumstances of the encounter and the roles of others allegedly involved remain subjects of investigation.

Tripura Police register separate FIR, seek access to accused

The case has also prompted action in Tripura, where police have registered a separate FIR over the alleged racial abuse. Police sources said a Tripura Police team was expected to reach Delhi and approach Sadar Bazar police station to take custody of Shokeen. The team was also expected to produce him before a Delhi court to seek transit remand, which would allow his transfer to Tripura for further proceedings.

Police sources have also indicated that seven to eight people may be accused in the case. Their individual roles, including whether they participated in the alleged incident or recorded the video, are yet to be established.

Viral video triggers political outrage

The alleged incident has drawn condemnation from political leaders, including Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who called for action against those responsible. Rijiju said the accused would face consequences and referred to the delay in filing an official complaint while urging both Delhi and Tripura Police to act. "This evil man will be punished. There was a delay in lodging the official complaint, but Delhi Police and Tripura Police will teach him a hard lesson," the minister said.

Leaders from different political parties have also condemned the alleged conduct and called for accountability. The public response has intensified scrutiny of racial harassment directed at people from the Northeast.

Tripura Students Forum seeks impartial investigation

The Tripura Students Forum Delhi (TSFD) had submitted a complaint to the Joint Commissioner of Police of the Special Police Unit for North Eastern Region (SPUNER) on Wednesday, seeking an urgent and impartial investigation.

The forum alleged that the video showed a person from Tripura being subjected to sexual assault, harassment and degrading treatment by a social media content creator. Its complaint reportedly identified Shokeen's Instagram account as being linked to the incident and sought verification of the account operator's identity and role. It also called for an investigation into others who may have participated in or recorded the episode.

The forum further alleged that the video included racially derogatory expressions directed at the youth and a humiliating reference to Tripura. It said the content had caused distress among members of the state's community.

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