Amid protests by Congress over SIR, Rahul Gandhi leaves for Vietnam: Sources

Amid protests by Congress over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has left for Vietnam, said sources on Monday. The former Congress president left for Hanoi from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi around 1.35 pm on Sunday.

It not immediately clear whether the Lok Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli has gone to Hanoi on a personal visit or if he would be participating in events there, as the Congress is yet to issue a statement.

Rahul's foreign visits have always remained a topic of discussion, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) taking a dig at the Congress leader over it, accusing him of tarnishing India's image by criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government during foreign events.

Rahul had previously visited Vietnam in January this year, with the BJP demanding that the Congress should make it public on who invites him to foreign events.

"Though his whereabouts will be known only when he appears somewhere, people of India will certainly see him being a guest of some anti-India people and making anti-India statements, as he did during his previous foreign trips," BJP's national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi had said back then.

Rahul's Hanoi visit comes, as the Congress keeps targeting Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of colluding with the BJP in the alleged 'vote chori'. He has alleged that Kumar is working on instructions from PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking his resignation.

Last week, he also filed a petition at the Supreme Court, demanding that the SIR drive must be halted and Kumar should resign from his position.

"There is no confusion anymore," the senior Congress leader said on Sunday, while addressing a rally in Margao in south Goa. "Gyanesh Kumar implements the vote theft, Amit Shah operationalises it, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi does the entire planning from behind the scenes."

"PM Modi, Amit Shah and CEC Gyanesh Kumar will face justice and pay the price for what they have done... I guarantee you that we are going to deal with Modi, Amit Shah and Gyanesh- all of them. They cannot escape," he added.

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