Amid escalating tensions, man arrested for displaying Pakistan flag on WhatsApp

Lucknow:

Amid escalating military tensions with Pakistan, a 20-year-old man has been arrested for displaying the Pakistan flag as his WhatsApp display picture. According to the police, the arrested person has been identified as Dilshad, a resident of Ruknpur village under the Bhawanpur police station limits.

Dilshad was taken into custody after some of the locals informed the police present in the village for a mock drill.

Bhawanpur Station House Officer Kuldeep Singh said, "Upon inspection of the accused's mobile phone, it was discovered that his WhatsApp display picture featured the picture of a woman holding Pakistan flag. This reportedly created a tense atmosphere within the village."

According to the police, a case has been registered against the accused and he has been arrested. A blue-coloured mobile phone was seized from his possession.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has thwarted Pakistan military's attempt to hit military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and some other locations with missiles and drones.

After the Indian military foiled the Pakistani attempts, the defence ministry said India remains "fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people".

Military sources said missiles from Pakistan were also directed at Jammu's Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia towns and that they were blocked by India's air defence systems.

Pakistan's fresh attempts to target Indian military installations came less than 24 hours after a similar attempt.

On Thursday afternoon, the defence ministry said Indian armed forces foiled Pakistan's attempts to target military installations in 15 cities in the northern and western parts of the country using missiles and drones.

In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out the missile and drone strikes on nine terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on early Wednesday.