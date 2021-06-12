Saturday, June 12, 2021
     
Smriti Irani inaugurates oxygen plant in Amethi

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday inaugurated an oxygen production plant at the district hospital in Amethi, her parliamentary constituency, officials said.

New Delhi Updated on: June 12, 2021 15:35 IST
Image Source : PTI

New oxygen production plant comes up at Amethi. (Representional image)

Built at a cost of Rs 75 lakh, the plant will be able to refill 100 cylinders everyday, they said.

District Magistrate Arun Kumar told reporters that seven to eight oxygen plant projects will soon start in the district.

The Union minister of textiles, women and child development also visited the residence of Tiloi block president Munna Singh and expressed condolence over the demise of his father Brahmadev Singh.

