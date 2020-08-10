CBI raids 4 locations in Ambiance Mall irregularities case

Image Source : FILE PHOTO CBI carryied out searches at four locations in Delhi, Chandigarh, and Panchkula.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out searches at four locations in Delhi, Chandigarh, and Panchkula in Haryana, including a premises of Ambience Group and one of its directors Raj Singh Gehlot, an official said on Monday. The CBI official said that the four locations included official and residential premises of Gehlot and Ambience Group in connection with the alleged irregularities in the construction of Ambience Mall in Haryana's Gurugram.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed the CBI to probe case. It was alleged that the land where the Ambience Mall was built was meant for a housing project.

On July 31, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at seven locations in Delhi, including the residential premises of Gehlot, official premises of Aman Hospitality, and other companies of the Ambience Group and other company officials in connection with a Rs 800 crore bank fraud case.

The ED had also questioned Gehlot in connection with the probe.

