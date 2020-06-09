Tuesday, June 09, 2020
     
  4. Ambedkar Nagar hospital CMS dies of coronavirus at Lucknow PGI

Ambedkar Nagar hospital CMS dies of coronavirus at Lucknow PGI

SP Gautam, the chief medical superintendent of a district hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar died of the coronavirus on Tuesday. The doctor passed away during his treatment at Lucknow-based SGPGI hospital.

Updated on: June 09, 2020 17:04 IST
SP Gautam, the chief medical superintendent of a district hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar died of the coronavirus on Tuesday. The doctor passed away during his treatment at Lucknow-based SGPGI hospital.

The death of the senior doctor sent shockwaves in the medical fraternity, sparking concerns over the health of frontline workers yet again.

According to the Ministry of Health, Uttar Pradesh has reported 10,947 confirmed cases of the virus so far. Out of these, 4320 are confirmed cases while 6344 recovered. About 283 people have died of the infection in the state.

