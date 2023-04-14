Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: PM Modi, Prez Murmu pay tribute to 'Babasaheb' on 132nd birth anniversary | WATCH.

Ambedkar Jayanati 2023 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (April 14) paid tribute to Bhim Rao Ambedkar, a social reformer, economist, jurist and the architect of India's Constitution, on his birth anniversary.

He dedicated his life to the empowerment of the deprived and the exploited sections of society, Modi tweeted, posting an audio clip of his earlier remarks on Ambedkar's life.

Born in 1891 in a Dalit family in Maharashtra, Ambedkar rose from a humble background to become a leading voice of the marginalised people during the freedom struggle and is credited with introducing several social reforms.

"A symbol of knowledge and prodigy": President Murmu greets countrymen on Ambedkar Jayanti

President Droupadi Murmu:

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also extended her greetings on the occasion of the 132nd birth anniversary of Dalit icon and the father of the Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Taking to Twitter, Murmu said, "I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens on the occasion of the Birth Anniversary of the architect of our Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar."

"A symbol of knowledge and prodigy, Dr. Ambedkar worked untiringly, even in adverse circumstances, as an educationist, legal expert, economist, politician and social reformer and spread knowledge for the welfare of the nation. His basic mantra- Educate, Organize & struggle to bring the deprived community into the mainstream of society, will always remain relevant," she said.

She added that Ambedkar's unwavering faith in the rule of law and commitment to social and economic equality are the backbone of India's democracy."On this occasion, let us take a pledge to adopt the ideals and life values of Dr Ambedkar and keep moving forward for creating an egalitarian and prosperous nation & society," she further stated.

Tributes by politicos:

Several other political leaders including- Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar attended Dr BR Ambedkar’s 132nd birth anniversary celebration at Parliament House Lawn in Delhi today.

Born on April 14, 1891, Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

