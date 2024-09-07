Ambani family welcomes Ganpati into their home, Anant-Radhika pay first obeisance together | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ambani family welcomes 'Antilia Cha Raja Morya' into their home

The Ambani family marked Ganesh Chaturthi with grand celebrations at their residence, Antilia, in South Mumbai. This year's festivities held special significance as it was the first Ganesh Chaturthi observed by newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The celebration saw the presence of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, their children Isha and Anant, and the family matriarch Kokilaben Ambani.

The Ambanis continued their tradition of welcoming Lord Ganesh with devotion and enthusiasm, as the deity’s idol was installed in the grand lobby of Antilia.

The celebrations commenced at 11:30 am with Ganpati Darshan, where the family conducted traditional rituals including puja and aarti. Multiple priests led the prayers, while musicians played hymns throughout the event. Various celebrities also participated in the first day celebrations. Actor Saif Ali Khan along with wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan reached Antilia to seek blessings of 'Antilia cha Raja Morya'. Actor Arjun Kapoor, B Praak also reached to celebrate the festival in Antilia.

In a gesture of generosity, Anant Ambani donated a 20-kilogram gold crown, valued at Rs 15 crore, to Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja for the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. The intricately crafted crown, which took two months to complete, added a touch of grandeur to the celebrations.

The festivities began on September 6 with the arrival of Lord Ganesha and continued on September 7 with puja and aarti, celebrating the auspicious occasion with a blend of traditional and contemporary elements.

