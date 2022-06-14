Electronics engineer uses Amazon packaging to sell drugs worth Rs 13 crore in Gujarat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Electronics engineer uses Amazon packaging to sell drugs worth Rs 13 crore

When Gujarat ATS raided a rented property in Sansarya Apartments in Vastrapur last week, they did not expect that they were unearthing a huge multi-crore network of drug smuggling. During the raid on June 7, 19.85 grams of amphetamine, 60.53 grams of opioid derivatives, 321.52 grams of charas and 3.235 kg of ganja were recovered. However, the arrest of alleged drug smuggler Akash Vinjahwa brought the police face to face with an electronics and communication engineer whose ambition to become a successful businessman pushed him into the drug business.

Business began with hybrid ganja

Vinjahwa used packaging material from the online retailer Amazon to protect the drug business to stay away from the radar of police. Meanwhile, he expanded his spurious ghee business. Akash Vinjahwa, a resident of Rajula, came to Ahmedabad with the dream of setting up a million-dollar business. During his early days, he lived as a paying guest in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar while trying his luck in the restaurant business but it failed. He first started selling hybrid ganja in small quantities, which he bought from local drug peddlers in Maharashtra and Rajasthan in a bid to get overnight success.

Lockdown changed ways of business

During the lockdown, Vinjahwa started the business of selling adulterated ghee online with dummy website drug money. He also continued the business of drugs and in 2020 established an e-commerce dummy website e.commerce.badshah.pvt.ltd during the covid lockdown and started selling hybrid ganja via courier to his customers. Later he started an office in Vadodara by collecting funds from some investors and partners. Vinzahwa's accomplices were unaware that he was selling mephedrone, amphetamines and other drugs. Later he also got his company registered with the Registrar of Companies.

According to the police, Vinjahwa's business grew and he started giving large consignments to his customers, according to the police. Later, he joined hands with Rajula's maternal grandfather Wagh alias Karan. He rented a house to stock his drugs at Sansarya Apartment in Vastrapur, where the ATS raided and confiscated the narcotics. Police said they also recovered another parcel of drugs from a courier, which was loaded into a bus of Jalaram Travels. During interrogation, it was revealed that Vinjahwa had sold medicines worth Rs 13 crore through the e-commerce website.

Pregnant wife ignorant about drug business

Vinjahwa got married only a year and a half ago and his wife is 6 months pregnant. She broke down as soon as she got information about her husband being in the drug smuggling business. She had no idea about the drug business that her husband ran. The ATS suspects that there were more drug dealings and the interrogation will reveal everything.

