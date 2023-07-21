Fresh batch of over 4,000 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath Yatra; helicopter services available

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amarnath Yatra started on July 1 and will end on August 31

Amarnath Yatra: A fresh batch of over 4,675 pilgrims left Jammu city on Friday for Kashmir to join the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. According to officials, pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu in an escorted convoy. They said 1,825 yatris have left for Baltal base camp while 2,850 are going to the Pahalgam base camp.

"Among today's Yatris there are 3400 male, 1189 female, 16 children, 55 Sadhus, 12 Sadhvis and three transgenders," officials added. According to the official data, more than 1.95 lakh pilgrims have taken up the Amarnath Yatra so far since it started this year on July 1. During the yatra, as many as 30 pilgrims have died this year so far, 29 of them because of natural causes while one was killed by a shooting stone.

Amarnath Yatra route

Yatris approach the Himalayan cave shrine by the traditional Pahalgam route in south Kashmir, which entails a 43-kilometer uphill trek from the Pahalgam base camp, or via the Baltal base camp in north Kashmir, which entails a 13-kilometer uphill trek. Those using the traditional Pahalgam route take 3-4 days to reach the cave shrine while those using the Baltal route return to the base camp the same day after having 'darshan' inside the cave shrine situated 3888 metres above sea level.

3 arrested following scuffle at Sheshnag camp

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir police said at least three people have been arrested for allegedly being involved in a scuffle at the Sheshnag base camp of the Amarnath Yatra last week which led to minor injuries to a few pilgrims and ponywallas. The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said some people have uploaded a misleading and baseless video on social media claiming stones were thrown at pilgrims.

"Taking cognisance of the matter an FIR has been registered," he said. Sheshnag is situated on the Pahalgam axis of the Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. "On July 15 at Sheshnag, there was a scuffle among ponywallas which resulted in minor injuries to ponywallas and a few pilgrims. The situation was immediately brought under control," the ADGP said on Twitter.

It should be noted here that this year's 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra started on July 1 and will end on August 31 coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.

