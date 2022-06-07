Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE CRPF personnel stand guard at the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway as security convoy leaves for Kashmir in preparation for the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu

Amarnath Yatra: The 43-day-long Amarnath yatra is scheduled to start on June 30 from the twin routes –- traditional 48-km Nunwan in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam and 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal -- after a hiatus of two years owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the Amarnath Yatra around the corner, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are concerned over terrorist groups possessing "sticky bombs" -- explosives that can be attached to vehicles and detonated remotely -- and are reshaping their standard operating procedure for the pilgrimage.

According to them, interrogation of arrested terrorists and their sympathisers and other evidence suggest that while some "sticky bombs" have been recovered by security forces, many of them may have found their way into terror groups in Kashmir Valley.

Amarnath Yatra: All you need to know about yatra in 2022

Union Home Minister had also held three back-to-back meetings to review the situation there as well as arrangements for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra and asked security forces to ensure zero cross-border infiltration to wipe out terrorism in the union territory.

Meanwhile, Amarnathji Shrine Board has decided to do sale of tickets of helicopter services from Jammu and Kashmir online for the yatra.

