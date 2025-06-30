Amarnath Yatra 2025: Devotees throng special centres in Jammu as offline registration begins today The 38-day-long Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to start from July 3. The first batch of pilgrims will leave for Kashmir from the Jammu-based Bhagwati Nagar base camp a day before the start of the Yatra.

The annual Amarnath Yatra is all set to commence on July 3, and preparations are in full swing as thousands of devotees gear up for the spiritual journey. While online registration has already been open for some time, offline registration for those who haven’t registered digitally began today at special centres set up by the administration. A huge rush of pilgrims was witnessed at these designated registration centres, with devotees lining up early in the day to secure their permits for the sacred pilgrimage. The atmosphere was filled with chants and spiritual enthusiasm as devotees, some travelling from far-off states, awaited their turn with hope and devotion.

This year, the Yatra will be conducted via the traditional Baltal and Pahalgam routes, both of which offer breathtaking views and testing treks through the Himalayas. Security, medical, and logistical arrangements are being closely coordinated by authorities to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage experience.

What devotees said?

A devotee who came to the centre for registration said, "The people are enthusiastic this time. There is no fear (due to the Pahalgam attack). Arrangements are good. The administration is with us." Another devotee added, "You can see the enthusiasm in the people. I have faith in Amarnath. They (terrorists) can do whatever they want; we will not be affected. I want to request all the people to visit J&K so that our army and government can say that we are not affected by their (terrorists) actions."

Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) has rolled out a robust multi-layered security plan along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) to ensure the safety and security of the pilgrims. Jammu-Srinagar Highway is one of the vital routes for thousands of pilgrims. The CRPF has intensified surveillance, deployed K-9 (dog) squads alongside its personnel along the vital Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, a key route used by thousands of pilgrims, and strengthened highway patrols, with a special focus on sensitive stretches, such as the Udhampur sector.

Amarnath Yatra 2025

It is to be noted here that the first batch of pilgrims will be flagged off from the Jammu base camp on July 2, 2025, while the Yatra will officially begin on July 3, 2025, via both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes. Earlier, in a preemptive effort to ensure safety during the upcoming Amarnath Yatra 2025, a joint mock landslide drill was conducted by the Indian Army, CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the JKSDRF (Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force) at Samroli, Toldi Nallah, on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Sunday.

(With inputs from ANI)

