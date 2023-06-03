Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Amarnath Yatra 2023: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha attends pratham puja via video conferencing

Amarnath Yatra 2023 : To mark the ceremonial beginning of the Annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, attended Pratham Puja via video conferencing.

For millions of devotees all over the world pilgrimage to the Holy Cave of Baba Amarnath is a cherished life-long dream.

J&K Govt is committed to ensuring that the best possible arrangements are put in place for the comfort and well-being of pilgrims.

Dedicated efforts have been made in the last few years to bring about perceptible improvements in infrastructure and other facilities.

The officials of Amarnath Shrine Board are working hard to ensure that needs and requirements of devotees are taken care of during the Yatra.

They are constantly striving for better facilities and services for pilgrims.

The local residents are making immense contribution to the successful conduct of the Yatra that will commence from 1st July.

It will also increase livelihood opportunities and boost the local economy.

