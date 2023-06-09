Amarnath Yatra 2023: Amit Shah to hold high-level review meeting to check security, preparedness

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amarnath Yatra 2023: Amit Shah to hold review meeting

Amarnath Yatra 2023: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting today to check the preparedness and security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, sources told news agency PTI. The annual pilgrimage of Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 1 this year and is likely to culminate on August 31.

The 62-day-long annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath is located at a height of 3,880 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas. As many as 3.45 lakh people visited the holy cave last year and it is expected that the figure could go up to 5 lakh this year.

Amit Shah to review preparations

According to the sources, the home minister will review the preparations for the Amarnath pilgrimage with top officials of the central government and Jammu and Kashmir administrations. Shah will also take stock of the plans being formulated to ensure a foolproof secretary for the pilgrimage, they said.

All stakeholders of the pilgrimage are expected to take part in the meeting and all issues relating to arrangements being made for it would be discussed.

Pakistan-based terror outfits may try to disrupt pilgrimage

According to the Sources, there have been intelligence inputs and the Pakistan-based terror outfits may try to disrupt the pilgrimage for which adequate security forces will be deployed.

The sources said to avoid any incident like last year's when 16 people were killed after flash floods triggered by heavy rain near the shrine, the National Disaster Response Force has started identifying ideal locations for setting up pilgrim camps keeping in mind any possible unforeseen natural disaster.

IAF to carry out aerial sorties

The Indian Air Force helicopters are expected to be deployed to carry out aerial sorties in the upper reaches of the holy cave to check for glacial events and the formation of lakes that may trigger flash floods downhill. Last year, such sorties were conducted only after the flash floods occurred in June, but this year, the exercise will be undertaken before the start of the yatra and at continuous intervals during the two-month pilgrimage, the sources said.

The aerial surveys may be conducted by a team with expertise in remote sensing and satellite, hydrology and disaster response. Once a dangerous water build-up is spotted, contingency measures will be taken all along the pilgrimage route, especially the area near the cave shrine, they added.

