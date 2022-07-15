Amarnath Yatra 2022: Over 1.50 lakh pilgrims perform ongoing yatra in Valley so far

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Pilgrims heading towards the holy cave amid tight security.

Amarnath Yatra 2022 news updates : Over 1.50 lakh pilgrims have performed the ongoing Amarnath Yatra as another batch of 5,461 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp on Friday (July 15) for the Valley.

Officials of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) said so far 1,51,768 Yatris have performed the Yatra.

"Of these, 11,768 had Darshan yesterday (July 14)," officials said.

Seven people, including five Yatris and two porters died on Thursday (July 14) in the Pahalgam-Chandanwari track. Of these, two porters died after slipping from the track while five pilgrims died of natural causes.

On Friday, another batch of 5,461 Yatris left Jammu camp in two escorted convoys for the Valley. Of these, 3486 are going to Pahalgam base camp while 1975 are going to Baltal base camp.

Those using the shorter Baltal route have to trek 14 kms and they return to the base camp the same day after having Darshan at the cave shrine situated 3888 metres above the sea level.

Those using the longer, traditional Pahalgam route have to trek 48 kms for four days to reach the cave shrine. Helicopter services are available for the pilgrims on both the routes.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

Amarnath Yatra 2022 started on June 30 and will end after 43 days on August 11.

Weather updates:

From Pahalgam to Holy Cave, there is possibility of rain showers with generally cloudy weather till evening at Chandanwari, Zojibal, MG Top, Sheshnag, Poshpatri, Panchtarni, Sangam and Holy Cave.

From Baltal to Holy Cave, there is possibility of rain showers with generally cloudy weather till evening at Baltal, Dumail, Brarimarg, Sangam and Holy Cave.

Today rain showers can occur at some places in Jammu region. In North and Central Kashmir, generally dry weather is expected. However, a thundershower is possible at a few places.

In South Kashmir, there is possibility of rain showers at some places, with mostly cloudy weather and sunshine breaks are possible.

(With agencies inputs)

