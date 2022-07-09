Saturday, July 09, 2022
     
  Amarnath cloudburst LIVE updates: Yatra temporarily suspended after fatal tragedy; death toll rises to 15
Amarnath cloudburst LIVE updates: Yatra temporarily suspended after fatal tragedy; death toll rises to 15

An integrated command centre has been put in place under the charge of Divisional Commissioner (Kashmir) besides establishing helpline numbers in Anantnag in south Kashmir, Srinagar and Delhi to help the families of those who might have been affected

Reported By : Manzoor Mir, Manish Prasad Edited By : Paras Bisht | New Delhi
Updated on: July 09, 2022 8:38 IST

Amarnath cloudburst LIVE updates: A flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir swept away scores of people, killing at least 13 and swamping tents and community kitchens with mud and rocks hurtling down a hillside. About 30-35 people are missing while five have been rescued. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was already based in the affected area and two more from nearby locations of Barari Marg and Panchtarni have reached there. The cloudburst that occurred around 5.30 pm dumped copious rain and thick streams of sludge rolled down the mountain slopes into the valley. According to the automatic weather station at the holy cave, the area received 31 mm rainfall from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The gushing waters hit the base camp outside the shrine, damaging 25 tents and three community kitchens where the pilgrims are served food. Temporary hospitals have been set up in Sonamarg and other places for providing assistance to the injured. 

 

 

  • Jul 09, 2022 8:38 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Most of the pilgrims who were stranded near holy cave area due to flash flood last evening shifted to Panjtarni

    Most of the pilgrims who were stranded near holy cave area due to flash flood last evening shifted to Panjtarni. ITBP expanded its route opening & protection parties from lower holy cave to Panjtarni. No pilgrim left on track.About 15,000 people safely shifted:ITBP 

  • Jul 09, 2022 8:37 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Indian army troops create drinking water facilities for pilgrims

  • Jul 09, 2022 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    ITBP troops conduct rescue operation at lower Amarnath Cave site

     

    In the cloudburst-affected area at the lower Amarnath Cave site, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) troops conducted a rescue operation early on Saturday. 

  • Jul 09, 2022 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    J&K LG Sinha said he is closely monitoring the situation

  • Jul 09, 2022 7:24 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the central forces and Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure swift rescue and relief

  • Jul 09, 2022 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the incident

  • Jul 09, 2022 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    President Ram Nath Kovind said he was distressed to know about the loss of lives in the cloudburst

  • Jul 09, 2022 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Helicopters pressed into service for rescue operations

    The Jammu and Kashmir administration has pressed Advanced Light Helicopters into service for rescue operations.

    India Tv - Helicopters pressed into service for rescue operations

    Image Source : INDIA TVHelicopters pressed into service for rescue operations

    - Reports Manish Prasad (India TV) 

  • Jul 09, 2022 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Integrated command centre set-up in Anantnag

    An integrated command centre has been put in place under the charge of Divisional Commissioner (Kashmir) besides establishing helpline numbers in Anantnag in south Kashmir, Srinagar and Delhi to help the families of those who might have been affected.

  • Jul 09, 2022 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Officials suspend Amarnath yatra

    The Amarnath yatra, which began on June 30, has been suspended following the tragedy and a decision on its resumption will be taken after rescue operations get over.

     

  • Jul 09, 2022 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Visuals from Sonamarg's Baltal base camp

  • Jul 09, 2022 7:08 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Indian Army continues rescue operation

  • Jul 09, 2022 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Distressed to learn of tragic death of pilgrims due to cloudburst near Amarnath cave: Sonia

    Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday said she was distressed to learn of the tragic death of a number of pilgrims in a cloudburst near the cave shrine of Amarnath and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

  • Jul 09, 2022 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Amarnath tragedy result of highly localised rain event: IMD

     

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that the deaths and destruction near the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir was due to a highly localised rain event. The region above the Amarnath cave shrine received 28 mm of rainfall between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm, a scientist from the IMD said.

  • Jul 09, 2022 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    A fresh batch of pilgrims leaves for the Amarnath yatra

