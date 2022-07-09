Amarnath cloudburst LIVE updates: Yatra temporarily suspended after fatal tragedy; death toll rises to 15

Amarnath cloudburst LIVE updates: A flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir swept away scores of people, killing at least 13 and swamping tents and community kitchens with mud and rocks hurtling down a hillside. About 30-35 people are missing while five have been rescued. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was already based in the affected area and two more from nearby locations of Barari Marg and Panchtarni have reached there. The cloudburst that occurred around 5.30 pm dumped copious rain and thick streams of sludge rolled down the mountain slopes into the valley. According to the automatic weather station at the holy cave, the area received 31 mm rainfall from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The gushing waters hit the base camp outside the shrine, damaging 25 tents and three community kitchens where the pilgrims are served food. Temporary hospitals have been set up in Sonamarg and other places for providing assistance to the injured.

