When Amarinder Singh wished 'goodluck' to his namesake

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Captain Amarinder Singh.

As Punjab Congress continues to witness ups and down amid an enraging power tussle, many people are taking to Twitter and other social media sites to comment on the ongoing fiasco.

Amid this, one figure who got unnecessarily involved in this entire episode is Amrinder Singh (Goalkeeper for the Indian National Football Team and ATK Mohun Bagan FC in the ISL) as people get confused with former CM Captain Amarinder Singh as people went wrongly tagging him on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, Amrinder Singh wrote, "Dear News Media, Journalists, I am Amrinder Singh, Goalkeeper of Indian Football Team Flag of India and not the Former Chief Minister of the State Punjab. Please stop tagging me."

Noticing the confusion, the real Captain Amarinder Singh also took to the microblogging site and said, "I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead."

Well, the situation of Punjab Congress these days is no less than a football game as the 'power ball' is not getting under anyone's control.

Meanwhile, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who resigned from party's state unit chief on Tuesday, is meeting Charanjit Singh Channi as Congress tries to get the house in order.

Also, Captain Amarinder Singh is also returning to Chandigarh today after spending two days in Delhi, meeting Home Minister Amit Shah and announcing his departure from the Congress party.

ALSO READ | Amarinder Singh clears the air, says leaving Congress but not joining BJP

Latest India News