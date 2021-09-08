Amarinder Singh-Navjot Sidhu dispute 'good for Congress': Harish Rawat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Harish Rawat says dispute between Amarinder and Sidhu 'good for Congress'

Senior Congress leader and the party's in-charge for Punjab Harish Rawat has dismissed reports of friction between Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu, and said if there is "any dispute between the two leaders in future, it would be beneficial for the party".

"Punjab is the land of braves. People there put their opinion very strongly there and it looks like they will fight. But, there is nothing like that, and they find solutions to their problems. Punjab Congress is solving their issues themselves. We are not doing anything," the Congress leader told ANI on Tuesday.

When asked about the ties between Amarinder and Sidhu, Rawat replied: "If there would be a dispute, it would be good for Congress."

Notably, newly appointed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has been vocal against the Amarinder Singh government over various issues. Rawat, who is in Chandigarh, said that the 'upset' state ministers didn't meet him.

Rawat had last week told reporters in Chandigarh that all is not well in the party and that he doesn't want to hide anything, hinting at the brewing rebellion in the party's Punjab unit ahead of the assembly polls.

Meanwhile, Rawat also slammed the BJP government in Haryana and the Centre over protest by farmers, saying it has failed to fulfil promises made to them. He alleged that BJP lures farmers by showing them "big dreams" but works against their interests after coming to power.

"The BJP lures people including farmers and labourers. But when they get a chance to prove themselves, they do just the opposite. Today the land of farmers is in danger, mandi of farmers, FCI is in danger and the small shops are in danger," he said.

READ MORE: 'All is not well', says Harish Rawat amid raging Punjab Congress infighting

READ MORE: Congress leadership miffed with Sidhu? Deny him time for meeting

Latest India News