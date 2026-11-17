New Delhi:

Amid speculation over a possible return to the Congress, former Punjab Chief Minister and BJP leader Amarinder Singh attended the formal launch of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', on Monday. Singh was seated in the front row alongside several INDIA bloc leaders, including Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

He quit the Congress five years ago after being removed as Punjab chief minister and replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi ahead of the state Assembly elections. Singh formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on September 19, 2022, at its national headquarters in New Delhi.

Singh is believed to be unhappy with the BJP, fuelling speculation about a possible return to the Congress. However, the former chief minister has categorically dismissed such reports.

He also shares a close bond with the Gandhi family since he was known to be an old friend of Rajiv Gandhi during his younger days.

Amarinder Singh explains why he came to book launch

Singh said his presence at the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', was purely social, adding that he shared a close bond with the Gandhi family.

Speaking to the reporters at the event, Singh said political affiliations should not come in the way of social interactions and recalled that Sonia Gandhi had attended three of his book launches. "We have come here for a social event. How do political issues come into this? This is a social event. For instance, when I launched my books, Sonia-ji attended three of the launches...In many other countries, people continue to interact socially, regardless of their political affiliations..." he said.

When asked about the possibility of rejoining the Congress, the BJP leader said he did not believe in reversing a decision after making it. He also clarified that his interactions with the Gandhi family had remained social and that no one had approached him about returning to the party.

"...Once you have made a decision, you shouldn't go away and complain. I don't believe in that. As for me, I have simply come here for a social event. I have known this family for many years. We share a very close bond...No one has ever asked me whether or not I should join them. My interactions with them have been purely social. They have never asked me to join them or advised me against joining them..."

Rahul Gandhi on Captain Amarinder Singh

During his brief address at the book launch, Rahul Gandhi also recalled Amarinder Singh's long association with the Gandhi family. He recounted an incident in which his father, Rajiv Gandhi, was speaking to Singh when Rahul had an argument with his mother, Sonia Gandhi.

"I see Amarinder Singh ji here. You will not believe me when I say this. We saw them (Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi) argue, but we only saw them fight once. The coincidence of coincidences - my father was speaking to Amarinder Singh ji on the phone when it happened. That was the only time we ever saw them fight. Papa was speaking to Amarinder Singh, mama was trying to say something, she repeated herself three or four times, and papa got angry, and that was the fight," Rahul Gandhi recalled at the event.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

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