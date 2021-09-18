Amarinder made scapegoat for unfulfilled promises: SAD leader Dhindsa

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Congress leaders made Amrinder Singh a scapegoat to save the party from allegations of non-fulfillment of promises, the MLA said. Dhindsa further alleged that the people of Punjab are well aware of wrongdoings of the Congress and they would not be tricked.

Reacting to Amarinder Singh’s resignation as the Punjab chief minister, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) (Sanyukt) leader Parminder Singh Dhindsa on Saturday said he was made a “scapegoat” by the Congress to save the party from allegations of non-fulfillment of promises.

Amarinder Singh resigned as the Punjab chief minister on Saturday amid infighting in the state Congress. The whole drama was only to put the blame of the non-fulfillment of promises on Amarinder Singh, he said.

The Shiromani Akali Dal left its principles and had become a party of the Badals only, he said, terming the party’s alliance with BSP as "opportunist".

He said the SAD (Sanyukat) will contest the upcoming Assembly polls on all seats. Halqa in charges for all the constituencies will be announced soon, he added.

