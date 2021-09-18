Captain Amarinder Singh resigns as Punjab Chief Minister

Follow us on Image Source : @RANINDERSINGH Captain Amarinder Singh resigns as Punjab CM.

Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday resigned as Punjab Chief Minister ahead of the crucial Congress Legislature Party meeting in Chandigarh today. The development comes amid the ongoing power battle with Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Navjot Singh Sindhu that have created differences in the party.

Amarinder met Punjab Governor and submitted his and his council of ministers’ resignation. Addressing a presser after tendering resignation, Amarinder Singh said, "I feel humiliated. This is happening for the third time (CLP meeting). It is for the party to decide who it wants to be the next CM. Will decide the future course of politics after I meet people who have been with me for long."

Earlier in the day, Amarinder Singh spoke to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and expressed his anguish and displeasure over his repeated "humiliation", the sources said.

They said the decision was taken at a meeting of legislators close to him at the his official residence in Chandigarh a little after 2 pm.

The AICC gave its nod to the meeting of the CLP, being held at 5 pm at the Punjab Congress office in Chandigarh, after over 50 MLAs wrote to the party high command that Amarinder Singh be replaced as chief minister. Congress leader Sunil Jakhar is likely to be new Chief Minister of Punjab, as per sources.

Elections in the state are due in about four months.

