Amarinder Singh's party Punjab Lok Congress to merge with BJP on September 19

Amarinder Singh to join BJP: In what could be a big political development in Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh's party Punjab Lok Congress is going to merge with BJP on September 19. Amarinder Singh had formed a new political party- Punjab Lok Congress- after he quit the Congress party following his removal from the post of CM late last year.

Not only this, the veteran leader will also formally join BJP in presence of party chief JP Nadda. Captain's son Ran Inder Singh, daughter Jai Inder Kaur, grandson Nirvan Singh are also expected to join the BJP. Amarinder is currently in London, where he is recovering after a spinal surgery.

Singh, the scion of the erstwhile Patiala Royal family and a two-time chief minister, had floated the PLC after he quit the Congress following his unceremonious exit as the chief minister last year. The PLC contested the 2022 state assembly polls in alliance with the BJP and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyuk).

However, none of the PLC candidates could register a win, with Amarinder himself losing from his home turf Patiala Urban seat.

