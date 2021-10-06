Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Amarinder Singh likely to meet PM Modi today in Delhi

Former Punjab Congress Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, sources told India TV. Singh during his Delhi visit last week was scheduled to meet PM Modi. But he returned without meeting the Prime Minister.

Sources said that Singh will talk about farm laws and issues pertaining to border security with PM Modi. Singh had earlier written a letter to PM Modi over the same issues.

Speculations are rife that Amarinder could join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ever since he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The politically significant meeting triggered talks over his future move after resigning as CM. However, Singh ruled out joining the saffron party. According to Amarinder, he had discussed the prolonged farmers' stir with Shah.

"Met Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji in Delhi. Discussed the prolonged farmers agitation against #FarmLaws & urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with repeal of the laws & guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification. #NoFarmersNoFood," he tweeted on September 29.

Amarinder Singh had resigned as the Chief Minister of Punjab on September 18 following months of infighting between him and Navjot Singh Sidhu. The development came months ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.

Singh had accused the Congress of humiliating him, a charge categorically denied by the party leaders. Reports are also doing the rounds that Singh could launch a political outfit and his meeting with Shah was an indication that he may be seeking the support of the BJP.

Singh's meeting with PM Modi is set to add another dimension in politics in Punjab where no party is being seen as a clear favourite in the polls, expected to be held early next year.

