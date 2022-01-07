Friday, January 07, 2022
     
Amarinder Singh remembers father on his 109th birth anniversary, shares video | Watch

Maharaja Sir Yadavinder Singh was the 9th and last ruling Maharaja of Patiala from 1938 to 1971. He was also an Indian cricketer.

January 07, 2022
Highlights

  • Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh remembered his father today.
  • January 7, 2022 marks the 109th birth anniversary of his father Maharaja Sir Yadavinder Singh.
  • He was the 9th and last ruling Maharaja of Patiala from 1938 to 1971.

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Friday remembered his father Maharaja Sir Yadavinder Singh on his 109th birth anniversary. He met with Hira Singh, who read out a poem to Amarinder penned down for his father. 

In memory of his father, Singh tweeted a video with the caption, "Yesterday during my visit to Patiala I was delighted to meet Hira singh ji who presented me with a poem written by his father in the memory of my father, Late Maharaja Yadavindra singh ji. A befitting tribute to my father as we celebrate his 109th birth anniversary today".

Maharaja Sir Yadavinder Singh was the 9th and last ruling Maharaja of Patiala from 1938 to 1971. He was also an Indian cricketer.

